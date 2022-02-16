Tubby Smith steps down as coach at High Point University

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Former University of Kentucky head basketball coach Tubby Smith has stepped down as head coach at High Point University. His son, G.G., will take over the role for the remainder of this season and the 2022-'23 season.

Smith contracted COVID 19 for a second time in less than a year and felt this was the right time for his health and because he had been away from the program for an extended period of time. He will continue to help High Point through the end of the year assisting with alumni, community engagement and fundraising for the athletics department and the university.

"I feel blessed to have had an amazing career leading, coaching and teaching great young men at first-class institutions," said Coach Smith. "Working at my alma mater during this stage of my career has been a dream. I'm thrilled that G.G. will be taking over as head coach. He will do a super job. Moving forward Donna and I will continue the work we have done for over two decades to support and assist the University as proud alums of HPU. HPU will always have a very special place in our hearts as we met and fell in love here at High Point. Our commitment and passion for HPU will never wane and we intend to continue be an integral part of its growth and prosperity well into the future."

Coach Smith led the University of Kentucky from 1997-2007 where he led the Wildcats to the 1998 National Championship. He had an overall record of 263–83 (.760) while leading the Wildcats to a 120-40 (.750) record in the SEC. That included five SEC regular season titles and five SEC tournament championships. On December 31, 2021, the University of Kentucky retired his jersey in a ceremony before his Panthers played Kentucky in Rupp Arena.

Coach Smith was in his fourth season of leading his alma mater. The Panthers were 45-68 including an 11-15 mark this season.