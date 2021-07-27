Tucker wins Silver in Olympics Air Rifle Mixed Team

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Mary Tucker has earned her first Olympic medal after pairing with Lucas Kozeniesky to win the Silver in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event in Tokyo. Her University of Kentucky teammate Will Shaner finished 6th.

Tucker and Kozeniesky finished seventh in the first stage of qualifying to move on to the second stage. They had to be in the top eight. The teammates then grabbed a slim 0.5 victory to move on to the Gold Medal match. That's where they came up a little short against the Yang/Yang duo from China, 17-13.

Shaner was teamed up with Alison Marie Weisz and they finished fifth in stage one to advance to stage two, where they placed sixth overall just missing out on the bronze medal match.

This is the second medal of these Olympic games for a current member of the UK rifle team after Shaner won gold in the men’s air rifle on Sunday. Tucker made her Olympic debut on day one of the games, finishing sixth overall in the women’s air rifle final.

Shaner’s event schedule is now complete while Tucker will compete in the women’s three-position smallbore on July 31. Earlier this year, the native of Sarasota, Florida, became the first Kentucky rifle athlete to qualify for the Olympics in both smallbore and air rifle.