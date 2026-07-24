Two-time Hambletonian winner Nancy Takter shares her journey ahead of Red Mile opening day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Red Mile's 151st live harness racing season begins Sunday, July 26, bringing in another season at one of the most historic venues in the sport.

Known as the second-oldest harness racing track in the world, The Red Mile has been a cornerstone of the industry since 1875. The Lexington oval hosts many of harness racing's most prestigious stakes races each fall, including the Kentucky Futurity, and is widely recognized as one of the fastest racing surfaces in the sport.

Among the top trainers returning to Lexington this season is two-time Hambletonian-winning trainer Nancy Takter, one of harness racing's premier trainers and one of the few women competing on the Grand Circuit.

Nick Lazaroff/LEX18 Nancy Takter talks with LEX18 ahead of opening day at The Red Mile.

For Takter, horses have always been a way of life.

"I'm actually a third-generation horse person," Takter said. "My grandfather was a big trainer in Sweden and Europe, and my dad is Jimmy Takter, who's a Hall of Famer in three countries. There's a lot of family background, a lot of family legacy in harness racing. I really just grew up following my dad around everywhere, being his shadow, and it kind of evolved into my own career."

That career has quickly become one of the most accomplished in harness racing.

In 2020, Takter was unanimously named the United States Harness Writers Association's Trainer of the Year, earning support from all 13 voting chapters. She has continued to build on that success, cementing herself as one of the sport's top trainers.

The Takter Family 1987 @IsleRacingPP Sir Taurus would go on and set a world record @YonkersRaceway later that summer. I’m holding the horse of course 😉. #farewellpompanopark @JimmyTakter pic.twitter.com/iyy1zfY9mn — Nancy Takter Stable (@NancyTakter) April 11, 2022

In 2023, Takter became just the third woman to train a Hambletonian winner when Tactical Approach captured the sport's most prestigious race. She followed that victory with another in 2024, as Karl gave her back-to-back Hambletonian titles, making her the first trainer to accomplish the feat since her father, Jimmy Takter, won consecutively in 2014 and 2015.

She credits much of that success to preparation.

"I pay a lot of attention to detail and peaking horses for those big events," Takter said. "Working for my dad definitely taught me how to do that. I think I've been really successful in that, and I think that's what sets us apart."

Takter said racing at The Red Mile is unlike anywhere else because of the track itself.

"The Red Mile... the red clay is very special," she said. "Hence where Red Mile got its name, because it's actually a red mile. This track surface is one of the fastest, greatest surfaces in the entire world of harness racing."

Opening weekend marks the beginning of a live racing schedule that will run through October 10th. Along with regular race dates, fans will have the opportunity to see many of the sport's rising stars before they compete on harness racing's biggest stages later in the season.

Takter hopes both longtime fans and newcomers take advantage of the opportunity.

file photo

"It's very family friendly," she said. "The horses are great, and as we get further into the season, you're going to pick out some stars. I would encourage people to come out, pick some of your future favorite stars and follow them along their path."

The Red Mile's opening day is Sunday, July 26, with first post scheduled for 5:05 p.m. ET. Admission and parking are free, giving fans the opportunity to experience live harness racing at one of the sport's most iconic venues. Beyond the racing action, The Red Mile also offers year-round entertainment through simulcasting and pari-mutuel gaming terminals, continuing its legacy as one of Kentucky's landmark racing destinations.

Behind the reins with Nancy Taker

Hannah Hamelback is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Hannah at hannah.hamelback@wlex.tv