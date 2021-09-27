Two UK Volleyball players earn SEC honors

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Two UK volleyball players have earned honors from the Southeastern Conference for their play in the SEC opening win over Missouri.

Emma Grome was named SEC Co-setter of the Week. The freshman had 41 assists and averaged 13.6 assists per set. Grome also added four digs.

Eleanor Bevin was named SEC Freshman of the Week. The first year player from Louisville had a career high 17 digs. Beavin averaged 5.67 digs per set while adding three assists in the win over Missouri.

Kentucky will visit a Mississippi team that's 12-0 this Wednesday. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. and can be seen streaming on SEC Network+ and the ESPN App.