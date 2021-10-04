Two Wildcats earn league honors after win over Florida

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Jacquez Jones and Josh Paschal have been honored by the Southeastern Conference for their roles in Saturday's 20-13 win over Florida.

Jones is the league's Co-Defensive Player of the Week. He had nine tackles in the game against the Gators. That included one tackle for a loss, a quarterback hurry and he had the game-saving pass break-up on Florida's fourth down play and under one minute to play. He was also named the Walter Camp FBS National Defensive Player of the Week.

Josh Paschal is the SEC's Co-Special Teams Player of the Week. He had the blocked field goal that led to freshman Trevin Wallace picking up the ball and running it back 76 yards for the touchdown. A play that switched the momentum in the game. That's his third career blocked kick. Paschal was also named the Reese’s Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week.

The 16th ranked Wildcats host LSU Saturday at 7:30 on the SEC Network.

