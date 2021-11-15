Two Wildcats win SEC weekly honors

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Two Kentucky Volleyball players have been given weekly honors by the SEC. Emma Grome has been given her third straight SEC Setter of the Week award while libero Eleanor Beavin is the Freshman of the Week.

Grome led UK with a .375 hitting percentage in UK's three matches this week while averaging 11.4 assists per set.

Beavin had a career-high five aces in a three set win over Texas A&M. She has also recorded double-digit digs in every SEC match but one.

The Wildcats are now 20-4 overall, 13-1 in the SEC. Kentucky will host a two-match series next weekend at Auburn before finishing the season Thanksgiving weekend at home against Florida.