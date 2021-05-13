Watch
TyTy Washington commits to Kentucky basketball

One of the top point guards in the Class of 2021
Posted at 9:03 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 21:27:22-04

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Kentucky basketball finally has a point guard after TyTy Washington committed to play for John Calipari and the Wildcats next season.

Washington made the announcement via the SportsCenter Twitter account on Wednesday.

Washington had originally committed to Creighton last November but de-committed in March of this year before picking Kentucky over Arizona, Kansas and LSU.

The 6'3", 185 pound five-star point guard out of Chandler, Arizona is ranked anywhere from 6th to 20th in the rankings for the Class of 2021 by all of the major recruiting services. He's coming off a game-high 22 point performance in the Iverson Classic over the weekend.

Washington led Compass Prep School to a 30-2 record last season and into the semifinals of the national tournament.

