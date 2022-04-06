TyTy Washington leaving Kentucky for the NBA

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky guard TyTy Washington says he is leaving Kentucky to put his name in the NBA Draft. ESPN reports he will hire an agent effectively ending his college career and solidifying his decision to turn pro.

The Phoenix native averaged 13 points, 4 assists and a little over one assist per game this season for the Wildcats. Most of that happened before he suffered a badly sprained ankle in late January against Auburn. He's being projected to be a lottery pick according to ESPN.

In the report, Washington was quoted about his injury that he says limited him badly down the stretch for the Cats. "I wasn't anywhere close to full strength in the past two months of the season," TyTy told ESPN. "My ankle had moments where it felt really good and then others it was really hurting. After the Auburn game, that's when things went downhill. It was a nagging injury that I never really got right. I'm still not 100% now, but I'm getting close. The warrior mentality instilled in me by my mom and dad had me playing in games that I probably shouldn't have. I think NBA teams were able to see how tough I am."

Washington believes he'll be at full strength by the time he needs to show his game to the NBA scouts, coaches and general managers.