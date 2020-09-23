UK 4th pick in the East, 6 Wildcats on Media's All-SEC

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky football has been picked to finish fourth behind Florida, Georgia and Tennessee in the SEC East by the league's media members. The Wildcats also have six players that made the All-SEC teams.

Three Wildcats, punter Max Duffy, center Drake Jackson, and offensive tackle Landon Young, earned first-team honors, while offensive tackle Darian Kinnard was named to the second team. Also, defensive lineman Josh Paschal and linebacker Jamar “Boogie” Watson, were on the third team.

SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL

First place votes in ()

EASTERN DIVISION

1. Florida (53) - 624

2. Georgia (43) - 613

3. Tennessee - 434

4. Kentucky - 405

5. South Carolina - 287

6. Missouri - 224

7. Vanderbilt - 101

WESTERN DIVISION

1. Alabama (86) - 660

2. LSU (8) - 489

3. Auburn - 488

4. Texas A&M (2) - 454

T5. Ole Miss - 238

T5. Mississippi State - 238

7. Arkansas - 121

SEC CHAMPION

1. Alabama - 77

T2. Georgia - 7

T2.LSU - 7

4.Florida - 5

