UK Advances to National Championship game

Wildcats to play Texas Saturday
Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images
OMAHA, NE - APRIL 22: The Kentucky Wildcats celebrate in the locker room after winning against the Washington Huskies during the Division I Women’s Volleyball Semifinals held at the Chi Health Center on April 22, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
Posted at 12:04 PM, Apr 23, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Volleyball team has advanced to the its first-ever National Championship game after beating Washington 3-1.

The 2nd seeded Wildcats cruised to an opening set 25-18 victory before the 6th seeded Huskies used a 10-5 run at the end of the second set to win 25-23.

The Wildcats made a huge comeback in the third set to reclaim the lead. The Wildcats were down 22-16 and rallied to win, its largest comeback win of the season to win any set. Then, Kentucky closed it out much like the first set with a little more ease 25-17.

Four players were in double-figure kills, 63 assists from AVCA National Player of the Year, Madison Lilley, and 17 digs from senior libero, Gabby Curry. Avery Skinner led all players in the match with 19 kills in the match on 46 swings, as she hit .286 against the PAC-12 champion Huskies. Madi Skinner, Azhani Tealer and Alli Stumler all had 13 kills for the Wildcats with Tealer only needing 26 swings to get her 19 kills as she led the match with a .385 hitting percentage.

Kentucky will play for the national title against No. 4 Texas, who beat top-seeded Wisconsin 24-26, 19-25, 23-25 in the other semifinal game, on Saturday at 8:00. The game can be seen on ESPN2.

