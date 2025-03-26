UK Alumni Association to host events in Indianapolis ahead of Sweet 16 game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (LEX 18) — The Wildcats are headed to the Sweet 16 game and the University of Kentucky Alumni Association is set to host special events in Indianapolis as UK gears up to take on Tennessee.
The alumni association released the following list of events:
- Jack "Goose" Givens book signing
- Thursday, March 27 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. EDT at Brothers Bar & Grill, located at 255 South Meridian Street.
- The event is free and a limited number of hardcover books will be available for purchase at $38 each.
- Pregame gathering
- Friday, March 28 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. EDT at Brothers Bar & Grill.
- The free event is open to the public and will include appearances by the UK Band and UK Cheerleading Squad.
- UK swag will be available while supplies last and food and drinks will also be available for purchase.
- UK Wildcats vs. Tennessee Volunteers game
- Friday, March 28 at 7:39 p.m. EDT at Lucas Oil Stadium, located at 500 South Capitol Avenue.
- Ticket for the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament can be purchased here.