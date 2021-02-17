UK and LSU women postpone to Friday at 2:00 pm

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The weather in Lexington has forced the UK women's basketball team to postpone its game with LSU one day until Friday. Tip-off is now set for 2:00 pm at Memorial Coliseum and you can watch it on the SEC Network.

The No. 17 Wildcats have won two straight and are coming off an 88-80 win at Florida.

Tickets purchased for the game will remain valid for Friday afternoon and ticket holders do not need to take further action. Any unsold tickets for the game are available online at Ticketmaster.com

Friday’s game will be UK’s annual Play4Kay Pink Game as fans are encouraged to wear pink and support breast cancer research. Those that cannot attend are encouraged to wear their pink UK gear from home and tweet and Instagram photos using #UKPink.

