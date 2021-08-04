UK and U of L women to play as part of the Jimmy V Classic

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky and Louisville women's basketball teams will return to their annual rivalry game this season. It was announced their match-up will be a part of the Jimmy V Classic.

The Wildcats and Cardinals will play in Louisville's KFC Yum Center on December 12 airing on ESPN at 1:00 PM. The two teams didn't play last year during the pandemic season of 2020-'21.

Money raised from the event will go to benefit the V Foundation which raises money for Cancer Research.

The Wildcats are close to finalizing the rest of the 2021 non-conference schedule with a full release expected soon. The Southeastern Conference has released the schedule rotation for the 2021-22 season. UK will host games vs. Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt, while traveling to face Auburn, Alabama, Arkansas, LSU, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

You can purchase UK women's basketball tickets by going to https://ukathleticstix.com/ or by calling the UK Ticket Office at (800) 928-2287.

