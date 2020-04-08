UK Athletics Cancels Camps, Clinics through July 31

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky has cancelled all of its camps and clinics that were scheduled through July 31. That includes all sports and any hosted on or off campus.

Those who have already signed up for those camps will be refunded by UK Athletics. They will be issued through Active, which is UK's camp registration platform, to the original purchaser and only in the same manner as the original purchase.

UK will not be scheduling camps at this point after the July 31 date until further notice.

Any questions about camps and clinics can be directed to BBNfirst@uky.edu.