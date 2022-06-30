UK Athletics finishes program best 9th in the Learfield Director's Cup standings

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky athletic program is celebrating its best-ever finish in the Learfield Director's Cup standings at number nine. The previous best was 10th during the 2016-'17 season.

The Wildcats were paced by a national championship in rifle, an NCAA runner-up slot by men’s tennis, and third-place national finishes by women’s indoor and outdoor track and field. The Directors’ Cup measures competitive success for 358 Division I schools. For each NCAA-sanctioned sport, points are awarded based on NCAA championship participation. This year, 18 of UK’s 22 eligible teams reached postseason play and scored points toward UK’s final Director's Cup mark.

“We’re grateful to our teams, athletes, coaches and staff for the achievements which have led to this unprecedented ranking. I also want to thank the Big Blue Nation, whose support is the foundation of our program,” Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said.

“The Directors’ Cup is a measure of success in the arenas and fields of competition. At the same time, our young people have maintained success in the classroom – school records this year for graduation rates and total number of graduates from athletics, along with extending our streak of 20 consecutive semesters with a department-wide 3.0 GPA.

“We will celebrate those successes, yet we will never be satisfied. Undoubtedly, there remains room for growth as we continue our quest of being among the elite athletics departments in the nation.”

Here were the finishes for each program:



Rifle – first, 100 points

Men’s tennis – second, 90 points

Women’s indoor track and field – third, 85 points

Men’s indoor track and field – third, 85 points

Gymnastics – ninth, 66.75 points

Men’s soccer – ninth, 64 points

Women's swimming and diving – 12th, 64.5 points

Football – 15th, 60 points

Volleyball – 17th, 50 points

Softball – 17th, 50 points

Men's outdoor track and field – 21st, 52 points

Men's swimming and diving – 31st, 43 points

Women's cross country – 32nd, 27 points

Men's Basketball – 33rd, 25 points

Women's Basketball – 33rd, 25 points

Men's outdoor track and field – 36th, 37 points

Women's golf – 37th, 33.5 points

, 33.5 points Men’s golf – 49th, 22 points

This is how UK has done in all standings:

1993-94: 37th place

1994-95: 46th place

1995-96: 32nd place

1996-97: 26th place

1998-99: 49th place

1999-2000: 70th place

2000-01: 37th place

2001-02: 36th place

2002-03: 50th place

2003-04: 45th place

2004-05: 35th place

2005-06: 33rd place

2006-07: 45th place

2007-08: 36th place

2008-09: 34th place

2009-10: 29th place

2010-11: 36th place

2011-12: 29th place

2012-13: 25th place

2013-14: 11th place

2014-15: 22nd place

2015-16: 26th place

2016-17: 10th place

2017-18: 17th place

2018-19: 14th place

2019-20: no standings because of pandemic

2020-21: 12th place

2021-22: 9th place