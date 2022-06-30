UK Athletics finishes program best 9th in the Learfield Director's Cup standings

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky athletic program is celebrating its best-ever finish in the Learfield Director's Cup standings at number nine. The previous best was 10th during the 2016-'17 season.
The Wildcats were paced by a national championship in rifle, an NCAA runner-up slot by men’s tennis, and third-place national finishes by women’s indoor and outdoor track and field. The Directors’ Cup measures competitive success for 358 Division I schools. For each NCAA-sanctioned sport, points are awarded based on NCAA championship participation. This year, 18 of UK’s 22 eligible teams reached postseason play and scored points toward UK’s final Director's Cup mark.
“We’re grateful to our teams, athletes, coaches and staff for the achievements which have led to this unprecedented ranking. I also want to thank the Big Blue Nation, whose support is the foundation of our program,” Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said.
“The Directors’ Cup is a measure of success in the arenas and fields of competition. At the same time, our young people have maintained success in the classroom – school records this year for graduation rates and total number of graduates from athletics, along with extending our streak of 20 consecutive semesters with a department-wide 3.0 GPA.
“We will celebrate those successes, yet we will never be satisfied. Undoubtedly, there remains room for growth as we continue our quest of being among the elite athletics departments in the nation.”
Here were the finishes for each program:
- Rifle – first, 100 points
- Men’s tennis – second, 90 points
- Women’s indoor track and field – third, 85 points
- Men’s indoor track and field – third, 85 points
- Gymnastics – ninth, 66.75 points
- Men’s soccer – ninth, 64 points
- Women’s swimming and diving – 12th, 64.5 points
- Football – 15th, 60 points
- Volleyball – 17th, 50 points
- Softball – 17th, 50 points
- Men’s indoor track and field – 21st, 52 points
- Men’s swimming and diving – 31st, 43 points
- Women’s cross country – 32nd, 27 points
- Men’s Basketball – 33rd, 25 points
- Women’s Basketball – 33rd, 25 points
- Men’s outdoor track and field – 36th, 37 points
- Women’s golf – 37th, 33.5 points
- Men’s golf – 49th, 22 points
This is how UK has done in all standings:
1993-94: 37th place
1994-95: 46th place
1995-96: 32nd place
1996-97: 26th place
1998-99: 49th place
1999-2000: 70th place
2000-01: 37th place
2001-02: 36th place
2002-03: 50th place
2003-04: 45th place
2004-05: 35th place
2005-06: 33rd place
2006-07: 45th place
2007-08: 36th place
2008-09: 34th place
2009-10: 29th place
2010-11: 36th place
2011-12: 29th place
2012-13: 25th place
2013-14: 11th place
2014-15: 22nd place
2015-16: 26th place
2016-17: 10th place
2017-18: 17th place
2018-19: 14th place
2019-20: no standings because of pandemic
2020-21: 12th place
2021-22: 9th place