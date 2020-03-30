UK Athletics Launches BBN Live

LEXINGTON, Ky. — While we are separated from University of Kentucky sports because of COVIC-19, UK Athletics is starting a new live show to get their coaches and staff in front of True Blue Fans.

You can watch the features of two conversations each weekday on UK Athletics' official Twitter page, @UKAthletics or the Facebook Page Kentucky Wildcats. They will air at two different times starting Monday, April 30. The first is at 2:30 with a kid-friendly theme and the evening session is at 8:00 for general audiences.

It begins with Volleyball head coach Craig Skinner and softball head coach Rachel Lawson for the premiere episodes on Monday.