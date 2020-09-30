Menu

UK Athletics Moves to Mobile Ticketing for 2020 Football Season

Mobile ticketing information available online
Bryan Woolston/AP
Kentucky Fans arrive at Kroger Field prior to an NCAA college football game between Kentucky and Eastern Michigan, Saturday, Sept 7, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
E Michigan Kentucky Football
Posted at 7:41 PM, Sep 30, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-30 19:41:00-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. — UK Athletics has moved to mobile ticketing for home football games starting with this season. It will help with convenience and safety for all fans while also helping with any dangers of counterfeit ticketing.

That also means you'll no longer get a printed ticket book as a season ticket holder. Parking pass will also be done by mobile delivery.

Complete information about mobile ticketing – including resources to learn about accessing them and FAQs – is available at UKathletics.com/mobiletickets.

In addition to enhanced safety due to minimizing contact at entry, mobile tickets enable fans to enjoy more control in the management of tickets. The transition to mobile tickets will also allow UK Athletics maximum flexibility in adapting to possible operational changes this season.

Ticket holders can use the UK Athletics App to manage their ticket accounts. Fans needing further assistance ahead of Saturday’s home opener are encouraged to contact the UK Ticket Office at (800) 928-2287 (option 4) or reach out by email at uktickets@uky.edu.

