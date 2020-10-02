UK Athletics’ Return to Activity Update

Menu

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Each week the University of Kentucky athletics releases new information when it comes to testing for COVID-19. Here is what they revealed in their latest round on Friday.

Details from the most recent testing include:

  • 336 student-athletes were PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tested from September 3-16. Twenty were PCR positive.

  • 225 staff members were PCR tested. Three were PCR positive.

Student-athletes and staff testing PCR positive were required to isolate in accordance with CDC and local health department guidelines. UK Athletics will continue to actively monitor the situation surrounding COVID-19 and respond accordingly in collaboration with University of Kentucky leadership and the guidance of the Southeastern Conference Medical Task Force.

