UK Athletics’ Return to Activity Update

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Each week the University of Kentucky athletics releases new information when it comes to testing for COVID-19. Here is what they revealed in their latest round on Friday.

Details from the most recent testing include:

336 student-athletes were PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tested from September 3-16. Twenty were PCR positive.

225 staff members were PCR tested. Three were PCR positive.

Student-athletes and staff testing PCR positive were required to isolate in accordance with CDC and local health department guidelines. UK Athletics will continue to actively monitor the situation surrounding COVID-19 and respond accordingly in collaboration with University of Kentucky leadership and the guidance of the Southeastern Conference Medical Task Force.