UK Baseball opens season at home on Tuesday

Kentucky baseball scrimmage. Photo by Grant Lee | UK Athletics
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky Baseball team opens its 2021 season at Kentucky Proud Park Tuesday at 4:00 against Miami, OH on ESPN+. It's the first time the Wildcats have started at home since 1983.

It's almost been an entire year since UK last played in a competitive game when they when they got a 10-4 win over Western Kentucky back on March 10, 2020. Even thought they had their first series canceled against North Carolina, the first 18 games this year will be played on the homefield.

Kentucky returns starters at all but one position this season, helping an offense that already was one of the most potent in Division I last season as the Wildcats look to support a much deeper pitching staff than a year ago.

“This team is high trust, low maintenance,” Mingione said. “They’re unbelievable. They do everything they’re asked. They really like each other. We’ve been through a lot of adversity but they’ve been really fun to coach.”

