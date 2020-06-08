UK Baseball player helps fulfill children's wishes

LEXINGTON, Ky. — UK first baseman, T.J. Collett is a two-time member of the SEC Community Service Team. And it's for good reason the way he works with kids battling cancer.

While Collett fully expects to hear his name called in the Major League Baseball Draft this week, he has been busy during his UK career with the NEGU/Jessie Rees Foundation. It's mission is to connect with families of young cancer patients, bring awareness to their stories and encourage them through the journey with a network of helpful resources.

NEGU stands for Never Ever Give Up and Collett has enjoyed partnering with the organization. He likes to bring children to the UK home games for activities on the field and in the dugout. Collett has made sure he and other Wildcats could deliver Joy Jars to young cancer patients. The jars have toys, games and other things to brighten the day of the child.

To learn more information about the program, you can log on to their website, NEGU.org.