UK Baseball Releases Stadium Capacity, Ticket Options for 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky announced it will be able to have 20% of normal capacity for the 2021 baseball season. That includes players, essential personnel, media and limited number of spectators in Kentucky Proud Park.
There are new measures to help keep everyone safe like those listed below.
Enhanced cleaning and sanitization procedures throughout the stadium prior to and during all events
- Mobile ticketing to reduce contact between staff and fans
- Requiring face coverings for all fans at all times, with the exception of when fans are actively eating or drinking while sitting in their seats
- Requiring fans to keep the proper physical distance
- Providing signage in common areas to assist with physical distancing
- Locating hand sanitization and washing stations throughout the stadium
- Increasing physical spacing while using elevators by reducing capacity of each elevator
- Providing concessions featuring cashless transactions
- Discouraging the bringing of bags of any sort. Only small, clear bags will be admitted
All weekend series and the Louisville game will be sold on a request basis to baseball season ticket holders who have indicated they are interested in attending games this season. Midweek games will be sold on a single-game basis with a priority window for season ticket holders. Season ticket holders will be receiving an email later today with further details on how to request partial season tickets packages and purchase single game tickets. For complete details on tickets for the 2021 season, visit UKathletics.com/2021baseball.