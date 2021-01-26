UK Baseball Releases Stadium Capacity, Ticket Options for 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky announced it will be able to have 20% of normal capacity for the 2021 baseball season. That includes players, essential personnel, media and limited number of spectators in Kentucky Proud Park.

There are new measures to help keep everyone safe like those listed below.

Enhanced cleaning and sanitization procedures throughout the stadium prior to and during all events



Mobile ticketing to reduce contact between staff and fans

Requiring face coverings for all fans at all times, with the exception of when fans are actively eating or drinking while sitting in their seats

Requiring fans to keep the proper physical distance

Providing signage in common areas to assist with physical distancing

Locating hand sanitization and washing stations throughout the stadium

Increasing physical spacing while using elevators by reducing capacity of each elevator

Providing concessions featuring cashless transactions

Discouraging the bringing of bags of any sort. Only small, clear bags will be admitted