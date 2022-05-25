UK Baseball uses late heroics to beat Auburn in SEC Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. — The University of Kentucky baseball team lost a lead in the 8th inning before coming back in the 9th to hand Auburn a 3-1 defeat in the SEC Tournament Wednesday down in Hoover, Alabama. The Wildcats advance to the 2nd round to face LSU on Thursday.

The Wildcats got the scoring started in the 4th inning with a Ryan Ritter single that scored Chase Estep. Junior pitcher Sean Harney was spectacular on the mound going seven innings without allowing a run, gave up four hits and struck out five Tigers batters. “I wanted the ball,” Harney said. “I was ready for it. So just gave it my all.”

After Harney left the game in the 8th inning, Auburn first baseman and co-SEC Player of the Year Sonny DiChiara, took advantage and hammered a home run over the left field wall to tie the game at 1-1. However, the Wildcats would strike back in the top of the 9th. Oraj Anu blasted a home run to straight away centerfield that was measured at 428 feet. Then, Adam Fogle followed that with his own solo shot to left. It was the first time this season Kentucky had hit back-to-back home runs. “This is a guy, this is his last year of college baseball, so this is it for him,” UK coach Nick Mingione said of Anu. “He and a bunch of our other guys, they just want to keep playing. I heard in the dugout multiple times, we're not done yet, we want to keep playing."

Kentucky is on to the 2nd round of the double which is now double elimination. They are scheduled to play LSU on Thursday at 10:30 AM.

