UK Baseball wins home opener in the 9th over Bellarmine 3-2

LEXINGTON, Ky. — It wasn't looking good for the Kentucky baseball team in its 2022 home opener. Then, a rally in the 9th inning proved to be all the offense the Wildcats needed for a 3-2 win over Bellarmine.

The Wildcats got the game-winner off the bat of Oraj Anu as he hit the gap in right-center and Chase Estep came all the way around from first to help UK celebrate the win.

After being shutout through eight innings, the Cats started their final at-bat with a Hunter Jump liner to center. Then, Jacob Plastiak hammered a home run over the wall in right to tie the game at 2-2. And, Estep got a single before Anu followed that with his game-winning hit.

Seth Logue made his first collegiate start on the mound and struck out six in five innings.

Kentucky is now 4-0 on the season and hosts Western Michigan this coming weekend for a three-game series. It starts Friday with a first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m. The game will be streaming on the SEC Network+ and the radio call will be on the UK Sports Network.