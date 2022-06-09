UK Basketball adds Horn and Darbyshire as walk-ons

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky basketball team announced the additions of two walk-ons Thursday. The Wildcats have included Walker Horn and Grant Darbyshire to the 2022-'23 roster.

Horn is a 6'3" guard out of Austin, Texas helped lead his Westlake High School team to the state semifinals by averaging 9 points, 5 assists and 2 rebounds. He's the son of former Tates Creek and Western Kentucky guard Darrin Horn who is now the head coach at Northern Kentucky University.

“I have family roots in the state of Kentucky, so I understand the magnitude of Kentucky basketball,” Horn said. “Being a part of the program was a dream of mine and an opportunity I am incredibly excited to make the most of. It doesn’t get any better in college basketball, Coach Calipari and his program are the best in the country. I am so grateful for the opportunity to be a part of it and learn from the players and coaches every day.” The younger Horn also previously played two seasons at Covington Catholic before returning to Austin to finish his high school career.

Darbyshire is a 6'2" guard out of Cincinnati where he played at Sycamore High School. He helped lead the team to a 20-3 record where he averaged 3 points, 1 rebound and 1 assist per game. “I wanted to go somewhere that would make me uncomfortable and help me grow as a person both on and off the court,” Darbyshire said. “Kentucky is the definition of development and culture. I wanted to go to a place where I could develop life-long friendships with teammates, while helping contribute to the greatest tradition in college basketball. I most look forward to the relationships I will develop with the guys and the camaraderie that comes with this program.”

“Both Grant and Walker will be great additions to our team,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “They both come from terrific families, and they’ve been impactful both on the court and in the classroom. I love that they’ve both been around the game their entire lives because you have to love this, and I’m confident they’re ready to embrace all that goes with being a Kentucky basketball player.”

Horn and Darbyshire give UK six newcomers this season. Both joining transfer Antonio Reeves and fellow freshmen Chris Livingston, Adou Thiero and Cason Wallace.