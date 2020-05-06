Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

UK Basketball adds transfer Olivier Sarr

Spent three seasons at Wake Forest
items.[0].image.alt
Lynn Hey/AP
Wake Forest center Olivier Sarr (30) celebrates after scoring during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Duke on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Lynn Hey)
Duke Wake Forest Basketball
Posted at 1:00 PM, May 06, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-06 13:02:30-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky basketball team has found an inside presence for next season as Olivier Sarr officially announced on Twitter that he would be a Wildcat.

Sarr is a seven foot center out of France who spent three seasons at Wake Forest. He averaged 14 points, 9 rebounds and one assist per game last season. In February, Sarr had 25 points in a double overtime win over Duke and he followed that up with a 31 point, 17 rebound effort against Notre Dame. He was also an All-ACC performer.

Sarr will need a waiver to play immediately at Kentucky starting this fall. However, there's a good chance that could happen with his coach at Wake Forest, Danny Manning, being fired in the off-season.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch local news anytime! Search LEX 18 on your favorite device!

Watch local news anytime! Search LEX 18 on your favorite device!