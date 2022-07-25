UK Basketball lands five star forward Justin Edwards

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The University of Kentucky basketball team has landed one of the top players in the Class of 2023 with Justin Edwards choosing the Wildcats over Tennessee on Monday night.

The 6'7", 180 lb. forward out of Philadelphia is ranked as the number one player at his position according to Rivals and number four overall in the Class of 2023. However, there are recruiting analysts who believe he could climb even higher before he arrives on campus to play for UK. He debuted at number 21 so he is already climbing the rankings.

Edwards commitment is helping Wildcats head coach John Calipari built a tremendous class for 2023. Edwards joins five star point guard Rob Dillingham and four star, North Laurel combo guard Reed Sheppard. It moves Kentucky up to number two in the Class just behind Duke according to 247Sports.com. UK is still trying to land several players in the Top 10 of the rankings who are still undecided.

Edwards recently played in the Peach Jam where he averaged 16 points, 7 rebounds and three steals per game. During his junior season at Imhotep in Philadelphia, Edwards averaged 18 points and 8 rebounds per game.