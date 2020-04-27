Menu

UK Basketball releases some non-conference games

Game in London still on for now
Alan Youngblood/AP
Kentucky forward Keion Brooks Jr. (12) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. Kentucky came from behind to win. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)
Keion Brooks Jr.
Posted at 3:41 PM, Apr 27, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-27 15:42:00-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky basketball team released six non-conference games for the 2020-'21 season as the schedule starts to take shape.

For now, it still includes the game the Wildcats are scheduled to play in London against Michigan on December 6. UK will also play in Chicago and Atlanta with a third neutral site game that still doesn't have a venue in place.

Here is the part of the schedule that was released by the Wildcats program on Monday:

  • Kansas – Nov. 10 | United Center (Chicago) | Champions Classic
  • Georgia State – Nov. 20 | Rupp Arena
  • Georgia Tech – Nov. 27 | State Farm Arena (Atlanta) | Holiday Hoopsgiving
  • Cleveland State – Nov. 30 | Rupp Arena
  • Michigan – Dec. 6 | The O2 Arena (London) | Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase
  • UCLA – Dec. 19 | TBA | CBS Sports Classic
