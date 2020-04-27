UK Basketball releases some non-conference games

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky basketball team released six non-conference games for the 2020-'21 season as the schedule starts to take shape.

For now, it still includes the game the Wildcats are scheduled to play in London against Michigan on December 6. UK will also play in Chicago and Atlanta with a third neutral site game that still doesn't have a venue in place.

Here is the part of the schedule that was released by the Wildcats program on Monday:

