UK Basketball Women's Clinic returns to Rupp Arena

Wildcats host it October 24
UK Athletics
Posted at 3:59 PM, Oct 06, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Basketball Women's Clinic is returning this year on October 24 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in Rupp Arena.

Ellen Calipari will be a co-host this year.

Females of all ages—except prospect age kids in grades 7-12, junior college or prep school—are invited to attend. The cost for the ranges in three categories.

  • $150 – Clinic participation and signed panel basketball by Kentucky basketball (250 available)
  • $120 – Clinic participation and signed panel basketball by John Calipari
  • $99 – Clinic participation only

To register use the following link. UK Basketball Women's Clinic. Once you have completed the registration process, you will receive a confirmation email with an itinerary. You will receive reminder emails with additional details of the event.

Due to COVID-19 safety and health recommendations, masks will be required for all attendees regardless of vaccination status.

