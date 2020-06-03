UK confirms the transfer of Olivia Owens

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky Women's basketball team has confirmed the transfer of Olivia Owens from Maryland to Lexington.

The 6'4" center spent two seasons at Maryland where she played her freshman season in 2018-'19 averaging two points and a rebound in 16 games. She sat out last season after battling a medical condition. So Owens will have two years of eligibility remaining unless she petitions for a medical redshirt and another season. She'll have to sit out the coming season after the transfer.

In it's release head coach Matthew Mitchell responded to the transfer. “We are so excited that Olivia has chosen to be a Kentucky Wildcat and cannot wait to get her on campus and working with our team and staff,” said Mitchell. “She obviously has a lot of intangibles that you cannot teach, like elite size and strength in the post, which is going to help us tremendously. Our staff enjoyed getting to know her and her family through this process and are eager for that relationship to grow in the future. I really like how our roster has come together and I’m looking forward to getting the team back on campus again soon.”

Owens is the third player to transfer into Kentucky in the off-season joining former Auburn forward Robyn Benton and former Tennessee guard Jazmine Massengill.