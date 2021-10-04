Watch
Sports

Actions

UK fined $250,000 by the SEC for fans rushing the field

Third offense for the Wildcats program
items.[0].image.alt
Anna Tarullo - LEX 18
STORM THE FIELD VS FLORIDA.jpg
Posted at 5:03 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 17:03:42-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Southeastern Conference announced that it's handing down a $250,000 fine to the University of Kentucky for violation of the league's access to competition area policy.

Fans stormed the field on Saturday to celebrate the Wildcats 20-13 win over then No. 10 ranked Florida.

This is the third offense for the Wildcats and the first time since they beat Mississippi State during the 2018 season. The $250,000 dollar fine will go to a great cause. The SEC places the money into its Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

Fines levied against schools for violation of the access to competition area policy are deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps