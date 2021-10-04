UK fined $250,000 by the SEC for fans rushing the field

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Southeastern Conference announced that it's handing down a $250,000 fine to the University of Kentucky for violation of the league's access to competition area policy.

Fans stormed the field on Saturday to celebrate the Wildcats 20-13 win over then No. 10 ranked Florida.

This is the third offense for the Wildcats and the first time since they beat Mississippi State during the 2018 season. The $250,000 dollar fine will go to a great cause. The SEC places the money into its Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

