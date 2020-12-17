UK Football adds 18 players on signing day

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky Football team signed 17 players to the Class of 2021 and added a transfer for next season on national signing day.

It includes nine players on offense, seven on defense and one punter. Seven of the players including the transfer are from the state of Kentucky. Breaking it down a little further, UK added a quarterback, four wide receivers, a tight end and three offensive linemen. On defense, two defensive linemen, two linebackers and three defensive backs.

UK head football coach Mark Stoops says the story line was the kids they signed from Kentucky. "We're familiar with these young men, we know the programs they're coming from, we know how they're coached and we know what type of players they are and people," said Stoops. "It was extremely important. It's been a priority to concentrate on this state."

You can see the entire list of players signed below.