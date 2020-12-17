Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

UK Football adds 18 players on signing day

Wildcats sign six from in-state
items.[0].image.alt
Frederick Douglass offensive lineman Jager Burton commits to Kentucky | Jager Burton, Instagram
jager burton.PNG
Posted at 7:24 PM, Dec 16, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-16 19:24:49-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky Football team signed 17 players to the Class of 2021 and added a transfer for next season on national signing day.

It includes nine players on offense, seven on defense and one punter. Seven of the players including the transfer are from the state of Kentucky. Breaking it down a little further, UK added a quarterback, four wide receivers, a tight end and three offensive linemen. On defense, two defensive linemen, two linebackers and three defensive backs.

UK head football coach Mark Stoops says the story line was the kids they signed from Kentucky. "We're familiar with these young men, we know the programs they're coming from, we know how they're coached and we know what type of players they are and people," said Stoops. "It was extremely important. It's been a priority to concentrate on this state."

You can see the entire list of players signed below.

UK FOOTBALL 2021.PNG

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

It's Easy! Shop for a Child Now!

It's Easy! Shop for a Child Now!