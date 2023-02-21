UK Football adds Conrad, Priefer as quality control coaches

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky football announced the hiring of two quality control coaches within the program.

The first is all too familiar within Big Blue Nation. C.J. Conrad was elevated from graduate assistant to quality control coach for the offense while Mike Priefer, Jr. has been named quality control coach for special teams.

Conrad played for the Wildcats from 2015-18 at tight end where he played in 48 games with 80 catches for 1,015 yards and 12 touchdowns. Most recently he was serving as an offensive graduate assistant since 2020. "C.J.'s work ethic is second to none," said UK head football coach Mark Stoops. "He has been a vital part of this program for a long time and he's really good at what he does. He's a great coach and mentor to our young men. We are excited to have him in this new role."

Priefer comes to Lexington after spending one season at Western Illinois where he was the special teams coordinator, tight ends and fullback coach. He was also special teams coordinator for one season at Northwood University in Midland, Michigan. Priefer played at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire where he was not only a three-time letter-winner in the defensive backfield. But he also started in all phases of special teams. "Mike comes from a long history of NFL special teams coordinators," said Coach Stoops. "He's grown up around the game and he's wanted to be a coach all his life. He's a young up-and-coming coach who brings passion to the table every single day. We are excited to have him join our program."

Both will assist with new coaches in their roles. Liam Coen has returned as offensive coordinator and Jay Boulware was named running backs and special teams coordinator.