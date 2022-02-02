UK Football adds two players on signing day

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky football team has added two players on national signing day to its Class of 2022. Former Alabama wide receiver Javon Baker transfers to UK and Noah Matthews is a high school defensive end from Delaware.

Baker played in 21 games over two seasons at Alabama, totaling nine catches for 116 receiving yards and one score. As a sophomore, he had seven catches for 101 yards and a touchdown in 12 games. “We are very excited to welcome Javon to the Big Blue Nation,” Stoops said. “He will be a great addition to an already competitive wide receiver room because of his experience, work ethic and athleticism. He’s been in Alabama’s wide receiver room with some very good talent and he has learned how to practice and work at this level.” Baker is one of five transfers into the UK program.

Matthews comes to Kentucky from Woodbridge High School in Deleware where he's a three-star prospect by all the major recruiting sites. “We’re also excited to add Noah to our 2022 defensive class,” Stoops added. “He fits the mold of what we’re looking for in an edge defender. He possesses terrific length, twitch and power - all necessary attributes to be a difference-maker when stopping the run and rushing the passer. I can’t wait to get him to Lexington to help develop his full potential.” Matthews chose Kentucky over Illinois.