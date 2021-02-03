UK Football adds two signings to the Class of 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The UK Football team announced on Wednesday that it's added two more players to its Class of 2021. That brings the total to 21 when you include those who signed in the fall.

The first is transfer Luke Fulton who played previously for Michigan State. The four-star inside linebacker, who attended the same Cardinal Mooney High School as UK Head Coach Mark Stoops and Associate Head Coach Vince Marrow, redshirted in 2019 and didn't play in 2020. He would have four years of eligibility remaining if he chooses. “I’ve known Luke for a long time and watched him play for a long time,” Stoops said. “We’re grateful to add him to our program and the contributions he will bring at inside linebacker.” Fulton chose UK over N.C. State and West Virginia among others.

The second signee is Trevin Wallace out of Jesup, Georgia. The four-star linebacker comes to Kentucky after a stellar high school career. He ranks as the nation’s 35th overall prospect and No. 2 inside linebacker by 247Sports and is also rated as the state of Georgia’s No. 6 overall player. Wallace played multiple positions on both offense and defense but on the defensive side he totaled 96 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception as a senior. “Trevin is as talented an inside linebacker as we have recruited here,” Stoops said. “He jumps off the tape as you watch film. He’s the type of athlete with the potential to make an immediate impact.” Wallace chose Kentucky over Auburn, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Florida State.

Here's an updated list of all players in the Class of 2021 which is rated in the Top 40 by ESPN and 247Sports and includes eight signees who have been rated as four- or five-star players by Rivals.

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Cl.-Exp. Hometown (Previous College/High School)

Wilson Berry* P 6-4 200 Fr-HS Maribyrnong, Australia (Maribyrnong College)

Jager Burton* OL 6-4 290 Fr-HS Lexington, Ky. (Frederick Douglass)

Dekel Crowdus Jr. WR 5-10 170 Fr-HS Lexington, Ky. (Frederick Douglass)

Jordan Dingle TE 6-4 240 Fr-HS Bowling Green, Ky. (Bowling Green HS)

Justice Dingle* OLB 6-3 280 Jr-Tr Bowling Green, Ky. (Georgia Tech/Bowling Green HS)

Jamarius Dinkins DL 6-5 255 Fr-HS Columbus, Ohio (Walnut Ridge)

Luke Fulton* LB 6-4 240 RFr-Tr Youngstown, Ohio (Michigan State/Cardinal Mooney)

Maxwell Hairston* DB 6-1 170 Fr-HS West Bloomfield, Mich. (West Bloomfield)

Adrian Huey DB 6-0 180 Fr-HS Nashville, Tenn. (Hillsboro)

Christian Lewis WR 6-4 190 Fr-HS Pleasant Grove, Ala. (Pleasant Grove)

Jordan Lovett* DB 6-2 195 Fr-HS Radcliff, Ky. (North Hardin)

Chauncey Magwood* WR 6-0 180 Fr-HS Leesburg, Ga. (Lee County)

Wan’Dale Robinson* WR 5-10 185 Jr-Tr Frankfort, Ky. (Nebraska/Western Hills)

Paul Rodriguez OL 6-5 310 Fr-HS Mason, Ohio (William Mason)

Devonte Ross WR 6-0 170 Fr-HS Cartersville, Ga. (Cartersville)

Kahlil Saunders DL 6-5 270 Fr-HS Huntsville, Ala. (Grissom)

Kaiya Sheron* QB 6-3 200 Fr-HS Somerset, Ky. (Somerset HS)

Martez Thrower LB 6-2 212 Fr-HS Rochelle, Ga. (Wilcox County)

Trevin Wallace LB 6-2 220 Fr-HS Jesup, Ga. (Wayne County)

David Wohlabaugh* OL 6-5 290 Fr-HS Stow, Ohio (Walsh Jesuit)

La’Vell Wright* RB 5-11 202 Fr-HS Radcliff, Ky. (North Hardin)

Class is eligibility for the 2021 season

*January 2021 Enrollees

Pronunciation Guide

Jager (Jagger) Burton

Dekel (da-KEL) Crowdus (CROWD-us)

Jamarius (ja-MAR-ee-us) Dinkins

Devonte (da-VON-tay) Ross

Kaiya (KI-yah) Sheron (Sharon)

David Wohlabaugh (WUL-uh-bah)

