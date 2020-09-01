UK Football announces game times, networks for four games

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Southeastern Conference released some game times and networks for its 10 game league schedule and the UK Football team has information for four of its games.

The Wildcats will travel to Auburn to open the season on Saturday, Sept. 26 with a Noon kickoff on the SEC Network. Then Kentucky will return to Kroger Field Saturday, Oct. 3 to host Ole Miss at 4 p.m. on the SEC Network.

The SEC also announced that Kentucky’s game at Tennessee on Saturday, Oct. 16 will be either Noon, 3:30 p.m. or 4 p.m. on the SEC Network, SEC Network Alternate or another ESPN platform. The Wildcats road game at Missouri on October 31 will be at Noon on the SEC Network.

For any games not chosen before the start of the season, the normal 12- or six-day selection process will be used during the season.

Here is how the schedule shapes up now for the 2020 season:

2020 Kentucky Football Schedule

Sept. 26 at Auburn* Noon ET – SEC Network

Oct. 3 OLE MISS* 4 p.m. ET – SEC Network

Oct. 10 MISSISSIPPI STATE* TBA

Oct. 17 at Tennessee* Noon ET, 3:30 p.m. ET or 4 p.m. ET – SEC Network, SEC Network Alternate or another ESPN platform

Oct. 24 GEORGIA* TBA

Oct. 31 at Missouri* 4 p.m. – SEC Network

Nov. 7 Open

Nov. 14 VANDERBILT* TBA

Nov. 21 at Alabama* TBA

Nov. 28 at Florida* TBA

Dec. 5 SOUTH CAROLINA* TBA