UK Football elects eight team captains

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Just two days before the Kentucky Football team opens the season, head coach Mark Stoops announced eight players were selected as team captains for 2021.

The group includes six seniors and the first Wildcat in program history to be named a team captain for three straight seasons. Senior defensive end Josh Paschal was previously a team captain in 2019 and 2020.

Paschal will be joined by fellow returning captains Josh Ali, Yusuf Corker and DeAndre Sqaure. Then first-time captains are Luke Fortner, Marquan McCall, Will Levis and Chris Rodriguez Jr.