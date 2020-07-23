UK football gets a defensive back commitment for the Class of 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kentucky has landed a 14th commitment for the Class of 2021 with Adrian Huey making his declaration on Twitter.

Huey is a 6'0", 160 pound defensive back and wide receiver out of Nashville, Tennessee. He picked the Wildcats over Tennessee and Georgia and also held offers from Mississippi State and Arkansas.

Huey had 57 tackles last season and didn't allow a touchdown. He's the No. 64 overall corner and the No. 23 overall prospect out of Tennessee in the Class of 2021 according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.