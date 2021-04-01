UK Football gets commitment from Kentucky offensive lineman

LEXINGTON, Ky. — UK Football is keeping another in-state player home with the commitment of offensive lineman Grant Bingham of Johnson Central.

Bingham, who is a four star ranked 30th offensive tackle by Rivals.com, picked the Wildcats over Notre Dame, Miami, Michigan, Stanford and Arizona State.

Bingham helped lead Johnson Central to the Class 4-A State Championship win in 2019.

The 6'6", 300 pound lineman is the second commitment for the Wildcats Class of 2022 after Treyveon Longmire picked UK last week. He's a four-star athlete who UK will likely use at defensive back.

The total Class of 2022 is now up to four players which also includes four star safety Jeremiah Caldwell out of Michigan and three star defensive back Andre Stewart out of Georgia.

