Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

UK Football gets commitment from Kentucky running back

2nd in-state commitment for 2021
items.[0].image.alt
RIVALS.COM
RIVALS.COM
LA'VELL WRIGHT RIVALS.jpg
Posted at 12:37 PM, May 06, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-06 12:37:55-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky football team has kept another player in-state with La'Vell Wright committing to the Wildcats this morning on Kentucky Sports Radio.

The running back from North Hardin is a three-star according to Rivals and they have him as the number five player in the state. Wright ran for 1,910 yards and 26 touchdowns last season. And he'll join his former teammate, Octavious Oxendine, who is an in-coming freshman for the Wildcats.

Wright chose the Wildcats over the likes of Tennessee, Missouri, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Purdue, Northwestern and Boston College.

Wright could be the first scholarship running back from the state of Kentucky to sign with the Wildcats since Waggener's Alfonso Smith in 2005.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch local news anytime! Search LEX 18 on your favorite device!

Watch local news anytime! Search LEX 18 on your favorite device!