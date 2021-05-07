UK Football gets commitment from Ohio DB Alex Afari

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky football received a commitment on Friday from 6'3", 195 pound defensive back Alex Afari out of West Chester, Ohio. That's a suburb of Cincinnati.

He made the announcement on Twitter.

Afari is a four star according to Rivals and a three star according to the other football recruiting services. He's the 10th commit for the Class of 2022 which Rivals now has ranked as number seven in the country. 247sports has UK at number ten in the team rankings.

Looks like Afari has some pretty good hops too.