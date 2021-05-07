Watch
Sports

Actions

UK Football gets commitment from Ohio DB Alex Afari

UK 2022 Class ranked as high as 7th
items.[0].image.alt
Rivals
ALEX AFARI RIVALS.jpg
Posted at 11:57 AM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 11:57:04-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky football received a commitment on Friday from 6'3", 195 pound defensive back Alex Afari out of West Chester, Ohio. That's a suburb of Cincinnati.

He made the announcement on Twitter.

Afari is a four star according to Rivals and a three star according to the other football recruiting services. He's the 10th commit for the Class of 2022 which Rivals now has ranked as number seven in the country. 247sports has UK at number ten in the team rankings.

Looks like Afari has some pretty good hops too.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight