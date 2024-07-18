UK football hall-of-famer Randall Cobb to join SEC Network as studio analyst

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — UK Athletics Hall of Famer and former NFL Pro Bowler Randall Cobb is slated to continue his career on the SEC Network, taking up a role as a college football studio analyst, ESPN announced.

Cobb, who spent 13 years in the NFL, was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2011 following his junior season at Kentucky.

According to a press release by ESPN, Cobb registered just short of 3,000 yards and 35 touchdowns during his time at UK. In 2017, Cobb was inducted into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame and in 2023, Cobb was also inducted in the Kentucky Pro Sports Hall of Fame before his retirement that same year.

“I am incredibly excited to be coming home to the SEC with this new role,” said Cobb in the release. “The level of greatness this conference provides year after year is unmatched – I cannot wait return to the conference family with this SEC Network crew.”

Cobb will join Alyssa Lang on “Out of Pocket Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors” and on select editions of “SEC Now” in the fall of 2024.

“We are thrilled to welcome Randall to the SEC Network crew,” said Pete Watters, SEC Network Coordinating Producer II. “His experience and knowledge of the game, both from playing at Kentucky and in the NFL, will be such an asset to our football coverage.”