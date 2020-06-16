Menu

UK Football moves opener to September 3

Move helps avoid conflict with 2020 Kentucky Derby
Posted at 3:14 PM, Jun 16, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-16 15:14:28-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. — For just the second time in modern history Kentucky football is moving its season opener to a Thursday night. The Wildcats will host Eastern Michigan on September 3rd to help avoid a conflict with the Kentucky Derby which was moved to September 5th due to COVID-19.

Kentucky will play its eighth Thursday night game in modern times and the first since meeting Auburn at Kroger Field on Oct. 15, 2015. UK last opened the season on a Thursday night in 2011 by defeating Western Kentucky on a Thursday night in Nashville.

The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network and a kickoff time will be announced at a later date. UK has played and beaten Eastern Michigan in the 2017 and 2019 seasons.

