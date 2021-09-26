UK Football now 4-0 after 16-10 win over South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC — Kentucky had to overcome three turnovers to beat South Carolina 16-10. The Wildcats are now 4-0 overall and 2-0 in SEC play for just the second time since 1977. The other year was 2018.

Kentucky ran for 230 yards with Chris Rodriguez carrying the ball 26 times for 144 yards. Will Levis was 15-22 for 102 yards, 0 touchdowns and 1 interception.

Kentucky got off to a fast start on its first possession of the game. The Wildcats went 75 yards in 12 plays to score a touchdown. Kavosiey Smoke finished it off with a 15 yard run to put the Cats up 7-0 with 8:27 to go in the first quarter.

While the UK defense was able to hold the Gamecocks scoreless in the first half, the Wildcats offense struggled to get many more points on the point. After the opening touchdown, UK went three straight series ending in a punt and then a Will Levis interception. UK did manage to move it at the end of the half to score on a Matt Ruffolo 43 yard field goal and 10-0 lead at the break.

South Carolina opened the second half with a 10 play, 75 yard drive that led to a Luke Doty to Jalen Brooks five yard touchdown connection. The Gamecocks were on the board and the UK lead was down to 10-7.

South Carolina made it interesting with a Parker White 54 yard field goal to cut the UK lead to 16-10.

Kentucky quickly answered with a 13 play drive for 67 yards but they had to settle for another Ruffolo field goal. This time he was good from just 21 yards for a 13-7 lead over the Gamecocks.

Josh Ali turned the ball over twice after fumbling on reverse players. However, South Carolina couldn't convert on a couple of fourth down plays. UK was able to move the ball once again and settled for a Ruffolo 27 yard field goal to push the lead to 16-7.

Kentucky returns to Kroger Field on Saturday, October 2nd to face a Florida team that's 3-1 overall, 1-1 in the SEC after beating Tennessee on Saturday.