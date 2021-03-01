Menu

UK Football on pause for activities

Wildcats dealing with COVID issues
Posted at 12:29 PM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 12:29:22-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky Football team has put a pause to all activities because of COVID issues.

A UK Spokesperson has confirmed the original report by Justin Rowland of Cats Illustrated.

The Wildcats aren't currently practicing yet although Spring practices usually begin sometime in March. They are allowed to have meetings between players and coaches. So, that's what will be missed during this time of pause in activities even though most of that can be done over some form of on-line meeting place like Zoom.

