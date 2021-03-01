UK Football on pause for activities

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky Football team has put a pause to all activities because of COVID issues.

A UK Spokesperson has confirmed the original report by Justin Rowland of Cats Illustrated.

I'll add, UK football has done a really good job with protocols and compliance. Lotta teams have gone through a rough period and UK made it longer than most. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) March 1, 2021

The Wildcats aren't currently practicing yet although Spring practices usually begin sometime in March. They are allowed to have meetings between players and coaches. So, that's what will be missed during this time of pause in activities even though most of that can be done over some form of on-line meeting place like Zoom.