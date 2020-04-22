UK Football picks up a commitment for 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky added a commitment for the Class of 2021 on Wednesday with Chauncey Magwood making his announcement on Twitter.

Magwood is a 6'0", 190 pound, three star wide receiver out of Leesburg, Georgia. He picked UK over Louisville, Nebraska, Florida State, South Carolina and Arkansas.

Magwood is the first commitment to the Wildcats during the Coronavirus pandemic and he's the fourth in the Class of 2021.

