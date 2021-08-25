UK Football releases protocols for home games

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky has released protocols for home games this season. You will not have to show proof of vaccination but masks will be required indoors for all individuals who are fully vaccinated. Those who have not received the vaccination will be required to wear masks indoors and outdoors.

Here was a frequently asked questions section UK added to its release when it comes to wearing masks at Kroger Field.

When do unvaccinated individuals need to wear a mask at UK Athletics events?



At all times, both indoors and outdoors

When do vaccinated individuals need to wear a mask at UK Athletics events? Vaccinated individuals are required to wear masks in all indoor spaces

What constitutes an indoor space at Kroger Field? Restrooms, Longship Club, Central Bank Club, inside of the Lexus Loge, the Central Bank Press Box, all elevators, the KFB Recruit Room, the Player/Guest Entrance, First Aid rooms, offices and any other spaces that are fully enclosed.

Do I need to wear a mask when entering Kroger Field gates? Individuals who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear masks when entering through most gates. Masks do need to be worn by everyone through the following entrances: Suite lobbies, Commonwealth Tower Lobby, Recruit Room Lobby and the Player/Guest Entrance.

Am I expected to wear a mask while walking on the concourse and waiting in concessions lines? No, not in open air locations if you are vaccinated. Unvaccinated individuals need to wear a mask at all times both indoors and outdoors.

Do I need to wear my mask in restrooms? Yes, all are expected to wear a mask while inside restrooms or any indoor space.

Do children need to wear masks? Because they are unvaccinated, all children ages 2-12 are expected to wear masks. Any child aged 12-18 that is fully vaccinated should follow the above mask guidelines.

Do I need to wear a mask in the seating bowl? If you are vaccinated you are not required to wear a mask in the seating bowl. If you are unvaccinated you are required to wear a mask in the seating bowl.

What are the mask policies for shuttles? All individuals are required to wear a mask while on University of Kentucky shuttles and Lextran buses.



UK also announced that it expects tailgating, bands, cheerleaders for the games. The popular Catwalk will, again, make its way down Talbot Todd Way to the Nutter Training Facility. However, the school says the route could change during the season.

Prior to the game, there will be food trucks from BHG, Salsarita’s, Kentucky Strong BBQ, and Kona Ice. Kentucky Farm Bureau, Kentucky Select Chevy Dealers, Raising Cane’s, and One Holland will all be on site with fan giveaways.

There will be complimentary water inside Kroger Field.