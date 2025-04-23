UK freshman Travis Perry enters transfer portal hours before close

(LEX 18) — Kentucky men's basketball's Travis Perry has officially entered the transfer portal, just hours before the portal closed.

247Sports' Travis Branham made the announcement on X Tuesday evening.

NEWS: Kentucky freshman Travis Perry has entered the transfer portal, a source tells @247Sports.



Kentucky high school basketball’s all time leading scorer.https://t.co/95DUCWHHQk pic.twitter.com/BtDEAPbrxP — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) April 23, 2025

During his freshman season, the 6-1 guard from Eddyville scored 84 points and made four starts. The Kentucky native averaged 2.7 points per game.

Perry ended his high school career as the all-time leading goal scorer in the state, walking way with over 5,000 career points.

