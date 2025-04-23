Watch Now
Sports

Actions

UK freshman Travis Perry enters transfer portal hours before close

Screenshot_22-4-2025_223334_ukathletics.com.jpeg
Chet White l UK Athletics
Screenshot_22-4-2025_223334_ukathletics.com.jpeg
Posted

(LEX 18) — Kentucky men's basketball's Travis Perry has officially entered the transfer portal, just hours before the portal closed.

247Sports' Travis Branham made the announcement on X Tuesday evening.

During his freshman season, the 6-1 guard from Eddyville scored 84 points and made four starts. The Kentucky native averaged 2.7 points per game.

Perry ended his high school career as the all-time leading goal scorer in the state, walking way with over 5,000 career points.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18