UK gives a return to activity update

LEXINGTON, Ky. — During this COVID-19 season of football, testing continues for all college programs this season. That includes a Kentucky team that won't open the season until September 26 at Auburn. Monday, the Wildcats gave another update on their latest round of tests.
402 student-athletes were PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tested from August 20-September 2. Fourteen were PCR positive.
- 34 student-athletes who had returned to campus also underwent antibody testing during the initial onboarding process, with one positive for past infections.
- 306 staff members were PCR tested. Seven were PCR positive.
Student-athletes and staff testing PCR positive were required to isolate in accordance with CDC and local health department guidelines. UK Athletics will continue to actively monitor the situation surrounding COVID-19 and respond accordingly in collaboration with University of Kentucky leadership and the guidance of the Southeastern Conference Medical Task Force.