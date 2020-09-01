UK golf announces schedule for 2020-'21

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky golf team revealed its schedule for the 2020-'21 season and it includes three fall meets that were approved by the Southeastern Conference. And there's a bonus. The first tournament, the Blessings Collegiate Invitational, will be televised by the Golf Channel the weekend of October 5-7.

“We are so grateful that the SEC is allowing our conference to compete in three tournaments this fall with all SEC competition,” UK head coach Brian Craig said. “We have the best golf conference in Division I and will have three elite collegiate events starting in October. Our first priority will absolutely be the safety of our players and all precautions will be taken."

The 2020-21 schedule features three events during the fall (Arkansas, Tennessee and Alabama) and five regular-season tournaments during the spring months (Florida, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina). One individual will also compete in the Genesis Open in February which pairs an amateur with a PGA alum competing for a spot in the PGA event that week. Postseason action begins at the SEC Championship in April. The NCAA Regional events are set for May 17-19, 2021 with play beginning at the NCAA Championship on May 28.