UK Golf finishes 11th at the SEC Championships; Laney Frye is 6th

The Kentucky Women's golf team finished 11th place at the SEC Championships but Laney Frye finished in 6th place overall.

The Wildcats shot 16-over in the final round of stroke play, combining for a 41-over-par 905 tournament total to finish tied for 11th. “It was not the week we wanted to have here in Birmingham,” said head coach Golda Borst. “I felt like we were prepared to play coming into the week, but the course got the best of us and we did not execute down the stretch. We will regroup and start to prepare for the NCAA Tournament.”

Frye held the lead in the tournament at times but finished with a +1, 217 for the tournament.

The Wildcat will await their NCAA Regional assignment, which will be hosted May 8-10 at one of six regional sites around the country. Those sites include Athens, Georgia; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; Pullman, Washington; Raleigh, North Carolina; San Antonio, Texas; and Westfield, Indiana.

Here were the final scores for all of the Wildcats golfers.

T5 Laney Frye 70, 74, 73 … 217 (+1)

T30 María Villanueva Aperribay 76, 75, 76 … 227 (+11)

T35 Ivy Shepherd 69, 83, 76 … 228 (+12)

64 Jensen Castle 79, 80, 79 … 238 (+22)

65 Marissa Wenzler 82, 78, 79 … 239 (+23)